Treliant Acquires Vox Financial Partners, Strengthening its Capital Markets Capabilities and Expanding its Footprint into Europe

NEWS RELEASE BY TRELIANT

Washington, DC | Treliant announced today that it has acquired Vox Financial Partners (Vox), a leading Capital Markets consulting firm that helps global financial institutions deliver regulatory and business change. The transaction between the two privately-owned firms closed on August 13, 2021 and terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Vox is a milestone for Treliant, a strategic advisory firm that has enjoyed strong organic growth since its founding in 2005. With this acquisition, Treliant is expanding its European footprint and capital markets consulting capabilities to better serve its client base and position it as a solid global competitor.

“Vox Financial Partners is a natural fit for Treliant,” said Treliant CEO B. Scott Fisher. “Terry Robinson and the Vox leadership team have worked on some of the most complex initiatives and delivered major change in some of the largest global investment banks. They bring deep knowledge from their careers in the industry, as consultants, and as entrepreneurs. They are a perfect complement to Treliant and we are excited to have them join our team.”

Vox combines global banking and regulatory experience, innovative data solutions, and skilled specialists to help global financial institutions successfully plan, resource, and deliver regulatory and business change projects. Vox consultants work on client sites and also from their Service Delivery Centres in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Lodz, Poland.

“We are very excited to join forces with Treliant,” said Terry Robinson, Vox co-founder and CEO. “We share similar values and goals; forming and maintaining long-term relationships with our clients is of critical importance to Treliant and us. We look forward to working together to provide Vox’s capital markets expertise and delivery capabilities to a broader global audience.” In his new role at Treliant, he will hold the title of Chief Executive Officer for the Capital Markets practice.

Vox was founded in 2016 by Terry Robinson and Brendan Gorman. Since then, it has built a team of experienced project managers and subject matter experts, supported by trained and resourceful junior staff, to help banking clients address a wide range of regulatory and business challenges. These have included MIFID2, Brexit, Initial Margin, and Benchmark Reform. In January 2021, Vox acquired Delv Global, a business and technology change consultancy that specializes in solving challenges in data, technology, regulations, and innovation across finance, risk, product control, operations, treasury, and front office.

“The financial services industry continues to need more of the expertise and capabilities provided by Treliant and Vox,” Fisher said. “We are making a substantial investment in our capital markets practice and global expansion with this acquisition, and we look forward to continuing to provide excellent results for our clients.”

Treliant is a multi-industry consulting firm that serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions, consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients’ corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe.

Vox is a global consulting firm that specializes in navigating financial institutions through complex regulatory and business change.

We combine global banking and regulatory expertise, innovative data solutions, and skilled specialists to help global financial institutions execute change programs successfully and operate business-as-usual processes more efficiently.

We do this by providing our clients with top talent matched to their specific needs - from subject matter experts who can lead the most complex, challenging projects in finance to resourceful, technically-capable juniors who have undergone tailored training. We can provide our services on client site or from our near-shore Service Delivery Centres.

Contact Details

Treliant, LLC

Melissa Pazornik

+1 202-249-7932

mpazornik@treliant.com

Company Website

https://www.treliant.com

Agencia EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo.