Treliant , a global financial services consultancy, has built an alliance with KX , a worldwide leader in real-time data analytics, to provide consulting and implementation services around KX Insights, its real-time streaming analytics platform. The alliance aims to support clients of both organizations with industry leading implementation and support capabilities.

Treliant’s Capital Markets practice, which currently focuses on delivering large scale business and regulatory driven change projects in addition to digital transformations, is now leveraging its specialist data and data management capabilities to expand its offerings for its client base. KX is a key part of the critical infrastructure for many of the world’s leading financial institutions. Together, Treliant’s excellence in service delivery combined with KX’s market-leading real-time analytics and decision intelligence technology will assist buy-side firms, sell-side institutions, and infrastructure providers such as exchanges, to create insights supporting real-time decision-making, which can be leveraged to deliver enhanced business performance.

“KX Insights delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming data analytics solutions that transform how firms make decisions and derive key business value as data driven organizations,” said Paul Walsh , Head of the Capital Market’s Digital Transformation practice within Treliant. “Combining our specialized data and project delivery capabilities, we look forward to working with KX, to deliver solutions around KX Insights for our capital markets and financial services customers, giving them improved time-tovalue and faster time-to-market”.

“The financial services landscape continues to be transformed by rapidly changing market conditions and technology choices, and the business insights locked within realtime data can be transformative for firms in the financial services sector,” said Conor Twomey, Head of Customer Success at KX. “By leveraging Treliant’s delivery capabilities and data experts, we’re giving our customers even greater choice of who they work with for the implementation of our market-leading KX technology.”

A key part of Treliant’s Capital Markets practice focuses on innovative data solutions, delivered both on client site and through two services centers, in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Lódz, Poland, (with a third in North America scheduled for a later date). Treliant offers high quality, experienced project teams, including highly skilled KX specialists who deliver quant analytics, risk management, regulatory compliance, and trade surveillance projects powered by real-time data analytics.

KX engineers have years of experience in developing, deploying, and supporting KXbased applications and mission critical solutions built on top of kdb+, the world’s fastest time-series database. The KX team will work closely with Treliant’s KX specialists to offer consultancy services, training courses, and technical support solutions customized for client needs.

“This announcement further demonstrates our strategy of widening the aperture of opportunity for KX and our partners to solve mission-critical in the moment decisions for customers,” said Paul Hollway, Head of Partnerships KX.

About Treliant Treliant is a global consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, FinTechs, and other companies providing financial services. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We offer flexible, cost-effective solutions across advisory, staffing, and managed services to the regulatory compliance, risk, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Northern Ireland and Lódz, Poland. For more information visit www.treliant.com.

About KX KX, the leading technology for real-time data analytics and decision intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organizations forward. Independently benchmarked as the world’s fastest streaming analytics platform, the KX Insights Platform is an industry-leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 3000 people worldwide. For more information visit www.kx.com.

