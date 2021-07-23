The next-gen consumer holding will use the capital to further strengthen its position in Mexico and continue its rapid expansion in Brazil and Colombia.EFE/SOLO USO EDITORIAL

VALOREO raises Blockbuster Series A in record speed with 30 Million USD in new equity to double down on its first mover position in Latin America

The next-gen consumer holding will use the capital to further strengthen its position in Mexico and continue its rapid expansion in Brazil and Colombia.

Mexico City - July 20th, 2021. VALOREO, the pioneer in building the Latin American consumer holding of the 21st century, raised $30 million USD in equity in their Series A funding round. This investment will be used to continue the firm´s rapid acquisition pace across Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

“As pioneers in building the next-gen consumer holding in Latin America, our main objective is to add value to the regional ecosystem, which is experiencing exponential growth. In fact, Statista reports that the Latin American e-commerce market is expected to reach US$116 billion by 2023.

Our goal is to bring exceptional value to the millions of customers across Latin America by offering high-quality products at affordable prices as well as offer marketplace sellers a possibility to receive liquidity” commented Stefan Florea, co-founder and co-CEO of VALOREO.

With operations in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, VALOREO – among the region’s fastest growing startups – acquires, operates, and grows category-leading e-commerce brands. To date, VALOREO has hired over 100 employees throughout the region and has completed multiple acquisitions of leading local brands that sell on Mercado Libre and Amazon, across a variety of industries including beauty, fitness, and home goods.

VALOREO was founded in late 2020. In February 2021, the firm raised $50 million USD of equity and debt in one of the largest early-stage financing seed rounds in the history of Latin America. The capital has been designated for the acquisition of new brands and building out their team of 'superstars' (as they call their team members) who specialize in Advertising, Acquisitions, Branding, Finance, Legal, Operations, Product Development, and Supply Chain, and who have experience at the leading consumer brands and e-commerce platforms across Latin America. Within only four months, Latin American’s VALOREO successfully completed their seed funding round and raised additional equity capital in a record speed blockbuster Series A.

VALOREO has an international investor base with several of the world’s leading investors from the United States, Latin America, and Europe. The main participants in this Series A are: Presight Capital and Kingsway Capital, alongside other existing investors like KASZEK (Latin American’s leading venture capital firm), Upper90, and FJ Labs who all increased their stake in the company and are doubling down on VALOREO.

“We have witnessed the unique passion of VALOREO’s founders, which is certainly one of the key reasons their team has shown such impressive growth over the past few months. Undoubtedly, this inspires us to continue supporting bold and visionary entrepreneurs across Latin America. We see talent and great ideas to draw on,” said Hernan Kazah, co-founder and managing partner of Kaszek.

***

VALOREO is Latin America's new next-gen consumer holding. Founded in 2020 by Martin Florea, Stefan Florea, Alexander Grüll, Cedrik Hoffmann, and Miguel Oehling, the team combines expertise in Private Equity, Investment Banking, E-commerce, startups, and supply chain management. The company has raised capital from some of the world's leading investors, including Kaszek, Upper90, Presight Capital, Kingsway Capital, FJ Labs, and Angel Ventures, as well as prominent angel investors.

For more information, visit https://www.valoreo.com/

Agencia EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo.