Daytona Beach, Fla., and BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, England | January 18, 2022

The LPGA announced today that Velocity Global, the leading provider of global expansion solutions, has been named the Official Global Work Platform of the LPGA and Ladies European Tour (LET) in a multi-year agreement. Velocity Global will work with the LPGA Tour and LET to highlight the global impact of their players, representing more than 60 countries, through enhanced storytelling opportunities and player recognition.

“This partnership highlights that global talent pushes greater competition,” said Rob Wellner, Velocity Global Chief Revenue Officer. “Golf is truly a global sport and to achieve success, you must perform against anyone, anywhere. We’re proud to partner with the LPGA and LET to support the game’s global players just as our Global Work Platform supports talent and businesses around the world.”

The partnership introduces the Velocity Global Impact Award, celebrating players who have helped to grow the sport of golf and inspire the next generation of athletes through their actions. More details on the Velocity Global Impact Award, including the structure of the 2022 nominations, will be shared in the coming months.

“We’re excited to welcome Velocity Global to the LPGA Partner family and create this Impact Award to showcase our players outside the ropes,” said the LPGA’s Chief Sales Officer Kelly Hyne. “As a like-minded global business, Velocity Global will help illustrate the impact our players make in the game of golf and in their home countries. We look forward to many years of collaboration.”

The LET will utilize the Global Work Platform from Velocity Global to simplify compliance, benefits and payroll for their talent to deliver tour events in 25 countries across multiple continents this year.

“We are delighted to partner with Velocity Global to utilize their world-class expansion and talent solutions to help accelerate the growth of our business and international footprint,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas. “We fully embrace this opportunity to best service our players and continue growing the game globally.”

Additionally, as an Official Partner of the LPGA’s Women’s Network, Velocity Global will utilize the LPGA platform to highlight those initiatives internally focused around women’s leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion through additional programming.

Velocity Global furthered its support of the women’s game with the recent announcement that LPGA Tour players Lexi Thompson and Albane Valenzuela joined six-time PGA TOUR champion Billy Horschel and four-time APGA Tour champion Kevin Hall as its global golf brand ambassadors.

About Velocity Global Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and employee experience to employ any talent anywhere with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com.

About the LPGA The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history.

The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the LET The LET inspires women and girls to pursue their passion and realise their potential through the game of golf. At our core, we aim to build and deliver an extensive competitive schedule of events to enable our strong, energetic, proud, and confident players to compete at the highest level, pursue their dreams and lead by example. Our diverse and multicultural membership of 316 professional golfers represents as many as 36 countries. We are a global tour with roots in Europe. We aim to entertain and excite, but also to enhance health and quality of life, as a responsible, committed and respectful partner.

Inspiring – our players are inspiring role models to follow and encourage others to pursue their own dreams.

Passionate – we are driven by a passion to perform to our full potential and get better every day. It’s not just about the money or the glory, but a true love for the game.

Committed – we are fiercely committed to continuous improvement and recognise the grit that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

2022 marks the 44th season of golf tournaments since the professional tour was founded in 1978 and the third edition of the Race to Costa Del Sol. This year’s schedule includes 31 events in 21 different countries and a record-breaking prize fund of €24.5 million.

The LET Access Series is the official development tour of the LET, formed to give players an opportunity to compete and progress onto the LET and achieve their dreams in professional golf. Ladieseuropeantour.com #RaiseOurGame

Contact Details

Velocity Global

John Hall

+1 720-650-4348

news@velocityglobal.com

LPGA

Christina Lance

christina.lance@lpga.com

LET

Bethan Jones

bethan.jones@ladieseuropeantour.com

Company Website https://velocityglobal.com/

Agencia EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo.