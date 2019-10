Tokyo (Japan), 22/10/2019.- Japanese Empress Masako (R) attends the Court Banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 22 October 2019. Some 400 guests from Japan and international head of states were reported to attend the 'Kyoen-no-gi' banquet. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Tokyo (Japan), 22/10/2019.- King Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima arrive at the Imperial Palace for the Court Banquets after the Ceremony of the Enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, 22 October 2019. Some 400 guests from Japan and international head of states were reported to attend the 'Kyoen-no-gi' banquet. (Japón, Países Bajos; Holanda, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES