A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Manuel Pertegaz during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2020 Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 30 January 2020. The Fall/Winter 2020/21 collections are presented at the MBFW Madrid from 28 January to 02 February 2020. EFE/Mariscal

GRAF1438. MADRID, 30/01/2020.- Una modelo luce una creación del diseñador Manuel Pertegaz, durante el desfile celebrado este jueves en el madrileño Palacio de Cibeles, en el marco de la Madrid Fashion Week. EFE/Mariscal

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Manuel Pertegaz during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2020 Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 30 January 2020. The Fall/Winter 2020/21 collections are presented at the MBFW Madrid from 28 January to 02 February 2020. EFE/Mariscal