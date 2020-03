BRITAIN ROYALTY:London (United Kingdom), 05/03/2020.- Britain's Harry (R) and Meghan (L), Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain, 05 March 2020. The event is the couple's first joint official royal engagement since announcing their intention of giving up Royal duties after 31 March 2020. (Duque Duquesa Cambridge, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL