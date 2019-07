(FILE) FRANCE MONT SAINT-MICHEL SECURITY INCIDENT:TDF817. Mont-saint-michel (France), 10/07/2013.- (FILE) - General view of the Mont-Saint-Michel, France, 10 July 2013 (reissued 22 April 2018). According to news reports citing local authorities on 22 April 2018, the popular tourist destination was evacuated due to security concerns after a person had allegedly made 'specific' threats towards police officers. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT / POOL