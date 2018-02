People pay respect to the late Price Henrik at Castrum Doloris at the Christiansborg Palace Church in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 February 2018. From 17 February to 19 February, Prince Henrik's bier will be in Castrum Doloris in Christiansborg Palace Church until the funeral on Tuesday February 20, 2018. Prince Henrik died on 13 February 2018 at Fredensborg Castle aged 83. EFE