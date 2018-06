British designer Kim Jones and a guest takes to the catwalk to thank the audience after the Spring/Summer 2019 men's Collection for Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 June 2018. EFE

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 men's Collection by British designer Kim Jones for Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 June 2018. EFE