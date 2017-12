A picture made available on 24 December 2017 shows Belgian King Philippe during the recording of his yearly Christmas message and best New Year's wishes, in Brussels, Belgium. (Bruselas, Bélgica) EFE

A picture made available on 24 December 2017 shows Belgian King Philippe during the recording of his yearly Christmas message and best New Year's wishes, in Brussels, Belgium. (Bruselas, Bélgica) EFE