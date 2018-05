This undated photo shows Alan Bean (C) preparing to enter the Command Module for an Altitude Chamber run at an unknown location (issued 27 May 2018). Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the moon, passed away on 26 May 2018, aged 86. EFE/NASA

This undated photo shows Alan Bean posing in front of a LM mock-up at the NASA-Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, (issued 27 May 2018). Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the moon, passed away on 26 May 2018, aged 86. EFE//NASA