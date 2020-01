A model presents a creation by Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 14 January 2020. The Fall-Winter 2020 Man's collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 10 to 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

A model presents a creation by Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 14 January 2020. The Fall-Winter 2020 Man's collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 10 to 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI