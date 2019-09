Mexican designer Ricardo Seco poses with Sofia de Arango (2L), former Mexican Miss Universe Lupita Jones (R), and Roberto Gomez Fernandez (2R), son of Mexican comedian Chispirito, during New York Fashion Week, USA. EFE/ Miguel Rajmil

Mexican designer Ricardo Seco poses with Roberto Gomez Fernandez (R), son of Mexican comedian Chispirito, during New York Fashion Week, USA.. EFE/ Miguel Rajmil