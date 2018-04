Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to mark the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park in London, Britain, 21 April 2018. EFE

marching band perform as members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to fire a 41-gun salute to mark the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park in London, Britain, 21 April 2018. EFE