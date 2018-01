People perform the national dance 'Horo' holding national flags in the icy waters of the river Iskar in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, during celebrations of the Epiphany day on 06 January 2018. EFE

A man holds up the a cross in the icy waters of a river Iskar in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, during celebrations of the Epiphany day on 06 January 2018. EFE