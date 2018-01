A model presents a creation of Italian fashion label Dsqaured2 during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 14 January 2018. The Men's Fall/Winter 2018/19 collections are presented from 12 to 15 January. (Moda, Italia) EFE

ModelS present a creation of Italian fashion label Dsqaured2 during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 14 January 2018. The Men's Fall/Winter 2018/19 collections are presented from 12 to 15 January. (Moda, Italia) EFE