General view of Windsor Castle ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. EFE

Royal enthusiasts gather in the Long Walk ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. EFE