A handout photo made available by the Venice Carnival organizers shows Elisa Costantini, the winner of the 'Festa delle Marie' (Marie contest), descending on a zip line from the Campanile (Bell Tower) into the Piazza San Marco (St Mark's Square) during the traditional 'Volo dell'Angelo' (lit.: Flight of the Angel) event that marks the official opening of the celebrations of the Venice Carnival at St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy. EFE