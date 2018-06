Romelu Lukaku (C) of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2018. EFE

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium (L) and goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha of Tunisia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Tunisia in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2018. EFE