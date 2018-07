Shinji Kagawa (C) of Japan in action against Belgian players Axel Witsel (L) and Jan Vertonghen (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EFE

Axel Witsel (C) of Belgium takes a shot during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EFE