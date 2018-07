Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov attends a press conference in Sochi, Russia, 06 July 2018. Russia will face Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match on 07 July 2018 in Sochi. EFE

Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov attends a press conference in Sochi, Russia, 06 July 2018. Russia will face Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match on 07 July 2018 in Sochi. EFE