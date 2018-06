(L-R) Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, Russian coloratura soprano Albina Shagimuratova, Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez, Russian soprano Aida Garifullina and Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov perform during a gala-concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. The the FIFA World Cup 2018 takes place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EFE