Goalkeeper David de Gea of Spain concedes the 3-3 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EFE

Goalkeeper David de Gea of Spain is beaten as Portugal score the 3-3 equaliser during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EFE