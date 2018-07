Fans of Sweden celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and Switzerland in St.Petersburg, Russia, 03 July 2018. EFE

Switzerland's forward Breel Embolo (L), looks disappointed next to celebrating Swedish players after loosing the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and Switzerland in St.Petersburg, Russia, 03 July 2018. EFE