Ousmane Dembele of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EFE

Ekaterinburg (Russian Federation), 21/06/2018.- Raphael Varane (C) of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EFE