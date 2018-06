Panama's coach Hernan Dario Gomez during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EFE

Panama's coach Hernan Dario Gomez reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EFE