Uruguay's player Luis Suarez (L) reacts during a training session at the Sports Centre Borsky near Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, 22 June 2018. Uruguay will face Russia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match on 25 June 2018. EFE

Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (2-L) attends a training session at Sports Centre Borsky near Nihzny Novgorod, Russia, 22 June 2018. Uruguay will face Russia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match on 25 June 2018. EFE