Lionel Messi of Argentina leaves the pitch after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, 30 June 2018. EFE/Archivo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, 30 June 2018. EFE/Archivo