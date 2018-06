Croatia's Ivan Perisic attends a press conference of the Croatian national soccer team at the Roschino Arena, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE

Croatia's Mateo Kovacic (L), Ivan Perisic (2-L), Luka Modric (C) and Mario Mandzukic (2-R) attend a training session of the Croatian national soccer team at the Roschino Arena, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. EFE