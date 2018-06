Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R of him) attend an opening friendly soccer match between two children teams and FIFA legends at a Football Park in Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, 28 June 2018. EFE

Former Brazilian football player Ronaldo (L), Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2-L), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (3-R), former German soccer player Lothar Matthaeus (2-R) and former player of the Spanish national soccer team Carles Puyol (R) pose for a photo as they attend an opening friendly soccer match between two children teams and FIFA legends at a Football Park in Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, 28 June 2018. EFE