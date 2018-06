Portugal´s national team player Ruben Dias during the training session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2018. (Mundial de Fútbol, Moscú, Rusia) EFE

Portugal´s national team player Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and teammates during the training session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2018. EFE