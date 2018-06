Brazil's head coach Tite leads a training session in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. Brazil will face Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match on 22 June 2018. EFE

Brazil's head coach Tite (R) leads a training session next to Gabriel Jesus in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. Brazil will face Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match on 22 June 2018. EFE