Egyptian soccer fans react after thier team lose 0-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in the Shubra district in Cairo, Egypt, 16 June 2018. EFE

Egyptian soccer fans react after thier team lose 0-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in the Shubra district in Cairo, Egypt, 16 June 2018. EFE