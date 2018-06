Belgian player Axel Witsel attends a press conference at the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2018. Belgium will face Tunisia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match on 23 June 2018. EFE

Belgian player Axel Witsel arrives for a press conference at the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2018. Belgium will face Tunisia in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round soccer match on 23 June 2018. EFE