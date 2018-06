Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates scoring the 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EFE

Artem Dzyuba (2-L) of Russia celebrates with team mates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EFE