Indonesian police officers secure the area following a bomb blast at Surabaya's police headquarters in Surabaya, East Java, East Java, Indonesia, 14 May 2018. According to media reports, at least four officers and six civilians were injured after an explosion following the deadly suicide bomb blasts that occurred at three churches that killed 13 in Surabaya. EFE

