Afganistán, la guerra que no existe

The Air Force Old Guard Carry Team carries the transfer case of Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss during the dignified transfer for Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf who were killed in the crash of a Bombardier E-11A at Dover Air Force Base in Afghanistan, 30 January 2020.EFE/EPA/SCOTT SERIO/Archivo

Former US Marine Matt Hoh responds to a question from a reporter during an interview in Washington, DC 05 September 2019.EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW/Archivo