Melbourne (Australia), 05/09/2020.- Police scuffle with protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, 05 September 2020. Police have arrested anti-lockdown protesters amid violent scuffles in Melbourne. Anti-lockdown 'Freedom Day' protests are planned at various locations in Melbourne CBD, including the Shrine of Remembrance. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

