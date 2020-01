Mogadishu (Somalia), 28/12/2019.- Security officers gather at the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 December 2019. A source at a hospital said that at least 25 people have been killed in what is believed to have been a car bombing. The explosion rocked an area near the junction called Ex-Control Afgoye, in a southwestern suburb of the capital Mogadishu. (Mogadiscio) EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME