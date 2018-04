Voters, who registered themselves elsewhere than their home addresses queue in front of a polling station during the general elections in the Ujbuda district of Budapest, Hungary, 08 April 2018. EFE

A handout photo made available by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai cast their ballots during the general elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, 08 April 2018. EFE/Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office