Palestinians protesters during clashes with Israeli toops near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, 06 April 2018, (issued 07 April 2018). EFE

A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot during clashes with Israeli toops near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, 06 April 2018, (issued 07 April 2018). EFE