Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (back- R) and FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (back- L) watch foreign ministers of Greece, Nikos Kotzias (front- R) and Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Nikola Dimitrov (front- L) signing an agreement in the village of Psarades, Florina, Greece, 17 June 2018. EFE

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (L) join their hands in the village of Psarades, Florina, Greece, 17 June 2018. EFE