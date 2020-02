Tipton (United States), 04/02/2020.- Candidate signs are seen the day after the Iowa caucuses on a building in Tipton, Iowa, USA, 04 February 2020. The Iowa Democratic party has yet to release results from their first-in-the-nation caucus, leading to scathing criticism from candidates who campaigned there for months. A mobile app the party used to tally results led to inconsistencies in caucus data. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MATT MARTON