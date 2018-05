Cambodian people take a selfie next to the remains of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime during a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 20 May 2018. Cambodians mark the annual National Day of Anger, to commemorate the victims who died during the rule of the Khmer Rouge regime from 1975-1979. EFE

Cambodian Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng (C) prays during a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 20 May 2018. Cambodians mark the annual National Day of Anger, to commemorate the victims who died during the rule of the Khmer Rouge regime from 1975-1979. EFE