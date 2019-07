ASEAN Foreign Ministers (L-R) Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei's Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dayang Emaleen Abdul Rahman Teo, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2019. (Camboya, Laos, Malasia, Birmania, Filipinas, Singapur, Tailandia, Singapur) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai speaks during the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2019. Thailand will host the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings from 29 July to 03 August 2019. (Abierto, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT