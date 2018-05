A child (R) waits for her father, a Malaysian Royal Army officer, who has queued during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 05 May 2018. EFE

Malaysia Commander of the Armed Forces Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor (C) displays his finger marked with ink during the early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 05 May 2018. EFE