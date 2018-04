The coffin of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is carried into Orlando stadium for the official state funeral in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa 14 April 2018. Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Madela and anti-apartheid activist, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 02 April 2018 at age 81. EFE

Mourners gather at Orlando stadium for the official state funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa 14 April 2018. Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Madela and anti-apartheid activist, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on 02 April 2018 at age 81. EFE