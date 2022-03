Rome (Italy), 01/03/2022.- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi puts his face mask on as he attends a session of the Senate following his address on developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, 01 March 2022. On the day Draghi outlined Italy's response in support to Ukraine after Russia launched a major military operation in the eastern European country on 24 February. (Italia, Rusia, Ucrania, Roma) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI