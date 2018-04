A handout photo file made available by the US Navy on 14 April 2018, shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) firing a standard missile 3 during an exercise at sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, 15 October 2017. EFE/US NAVY/MC1 THERON J. GODBOLD

US President Donald J. Trump makes remarks as he speaks to the nation, announcing military action against Syria in response to the recent alleged gas attack on civilians in Douma, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. EFE